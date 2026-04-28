Pokiri at 20: Unknown Facts Behind Mahesh Babu-Puri Jagan's Iconic Film

The iconic film Pokiri, starring Mahesh Babu and directed by Puri Jagannadh, completed 20 years since its release on April 28, 2006. The film went on to redefine box office benchmarks in Tollywood, emerging as the first Telugu movie to cross the ₹50 crore mark.

Rewriting industry history, Pokiri shattered existing records and set new ones. It ran for 100 days in over 200 centres and achieved the rare feat of completing 200 days in 15 centres — a milestone unprecedented in the then 75-year history of Telugu cinema.

Mahesh Babu Was Not the First Choice

Interestingly, Mahesh Babu was not the initial choice for the lead role. Director Puri Jagannadh had originally conceptualized the story with Ravi Teja in mind. However, due to various reasons, the project did not materialize with him, paving the way for Mahesh Babu to step in.

Even the film’s title underwent changes. Initially, Puri had considered the title “Uttam Singh… Son of Surya.” But after Ravi Teja exited the project, the script saw modifications, and the title Pokiri was finalized — a decision that would later become iconic.

Two Heroines Rejected the Film Before Ileana

The female lead also saw last-minute changes. Ileana D'Cruz was not the first choice for the role. Initially, the makers approached Ayesha Takia, who agreed but later opted out.

Subsequently, Kangana Ranaut was considered. However, she stepped away from the project at the last moment after landing an opportunity in the Bollywood film Gangster.

Eventually, Ileana was brought on board, and the film proved to be a turning point in her career, establishing her as a leading star in Telugu cinema.

Mahesh Babu’s Mass Transformation Stunned Fans

Known for his clean-shaven, classy image, Mahesh Babu surprised audiences with a rugged, massy avatar in Pokiri. After his film Athadu, he reportedly took a four-month break to reinvent his look for this role.

Director Puri Jagannadh showcased an entirely new dimension of Mahesh Babu’s screen presence, presenting him in a raw and intense mass character that resonated strongly with audiences.

Made on a modest budget of around ₹12 crore, Pokiri went on to collect over ₹40 crore share, becoming the highest-grossing Telugu film at the time. The film’s massive commercial success and cult status continue to influence Telugu cinema even two decades later.