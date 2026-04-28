April 29 Stock Market Holiday or not in India?

As investors plan their trades for the week, a common question arises—will the stock market remain open on April 29? Based on the official trading calendar and current conditions, Wednesday, April 29, is a regular working day for the Indian stock market.

There are no festivals, national holidays, or special occasions scheduled on this date that would warrant a market closure. Therefore, both major exchanges—the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE)—will operate as usual.

Regular Trading on April 29

Since April 29 falls on a typical weekday and does not coincide with any public or regional holiday, trading will take place during standard market hours:

Equity Market Timing: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

Pre-open Session: 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM

All segments, including equity, derivatives, and currency markets, are expected to function normally.

No State-Wise Holidays Impacting Markets

Unlike certain regional holidays that may affect banks or schools in specific states, stock markets follow a uniform national holiday calendar. As of now, there are no state-specific observances on April 29 that impact trading activities.

What Investors Should Know

Markets will remain fully operational.

No changes in trading hours or settlement cycles.

Investors can proceed with normal trading strategies.

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