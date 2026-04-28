April 29 Stock Market Holiday or not in India?
As investors plan their trades for the week, a common question arises—will the stock market remain open on April 29? Based on the official trading calendar and current conditions, Wednesday, April 29, is a regular working day for the Indian stock market.
There are no festivals, national holidays, or special occasions scheduled on this date that would warrant a market closure. Therefore, both major exchanges—the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE)—will operate as usual.
Regular Trading on April 29
Since April 29 falls on a typical weekday and does not coincide with any public or regional holiday, trading will take place during standard market hours:
- Equity Market Timing: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM
- Pre-open Session: 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM
All segments, including equity, derivatives, and currency markets, are expected to function normally.
No State-Wise Holidays Impacting Markets
Unlike certain regional holidays that may affect banks or schools in specific states, stock markets follow a uniform national holiday calendar. As of now, there are no state-specific observances on April 29 that impact trading activities.
What Investors Should Know
- Markets will remain fully operational.
- No changes in trading hours or settlement cycles.
- Investors can proceed with normal trading strategies.
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