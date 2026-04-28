SSC Results 2026 via WhatsApp Instantly: Step-by-Step Guide
Students waiting for their Class 10 (SSC) results now have a faster and more convenient option. Starting this year, SSC results can be accessed directly through WhatsApp, making the process simple and hassle-free.
How to Check SSC Results on WhatsApp
The new system allows students to receive their results instantly by following a few easy steps:
If you already downloaded your hall ticket via WhatsApp:
- Your result will be sent automatically to your WhatsApp once it is released.
- If you have not downloaded your hall ticket earlier:
- Send a “Hi” message to 80969 58096 on WhatsApp.
- After that, type “SSC Results” and enter your hall ticket number when prompted.
- Your result will appear instantly on your screen.
Why This Method is Helpful
This WhatsApp-based service reduces the need to visit websites that may crash due to heavy traffic. It ensures:
- Quick access to results
- User-friendly process
- No waiting time or server issues
Students can now check their marks from the comfort of their homes using just their mobile phones.