SSC Results 2026 via WhatsApp Instantly: Step-by-Step Guide

Apr 28, 2026, 15:06 IST
- Sakshi Post

Students waiting for their Class 10 (SSC) results now have a faster and more convenient option. Starting this year, SSC results can be accessed directly through WhatsApp, making the process simple and hassle-free.

How to Check SSC Results on WhatsApp

The new system allows students to receive their results instantly by following a few easy steps:

If you already downloaded your hall ticket via WhatsApp:

  • Your result will be sent automatically to your WhatsApp once it is released.
  • If you have not downloaded your hall ticket earlier:
  • Send a “Hi” message to 80969 58096 on WhatsApp.
  • After that, type “SSC Results” and enter your hall ticket number when prompted.
  • Your result will appear instantly on your screen.

Why This Method is Helpful

This WhatsApp-based service reduces the need to visit websites that may crash due to heavy traffic. It ensures:

  • Quick access to results
  • User-friendly process
  • No waiting time or server issues

Students can now check their marks from the comfort of their homes using just their mobile phones.

Also read: Ashu Reddy Vs NRI Dharmendra: Viral Audio Leaks


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Tags: 
Telangana 10th Results
TS 10th Results
TS 2022 Results
telangana ssc results
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