SSC Results 2026 via WhatsApp Instantly: Step-by-Step Guide

Students waiting for their Class 10 (SSC) results now have a faster and more convenient option. Starting this year, SSC results can be accessed directly through WhatsApp, making the process simple and hassle-free.

How to Check SSC Results on WhatsApp

The new system allows students to receive their results instantly by following a few easy steps:

If you already downloaded your hall ticket via WhatsApp:

Your result will be sent automatically to your WhatsApp once it is released.

If you have not downloaded your hall ticket earlier:

Send a “Hi” message to 80969 58096 on WhatsApp.

After that, type “SSC Results” and enter your hall ticket number when prompted.

Your result will appear instantly on your screen.

Why This Method is Helpful

This WhatsApp-based service reduces the need to visit websites that may crash due to heavy traffic. It ensures:

Quick access to results

User-friendly process

No waiting time or server issues

Students can now check their marks from the comfort of their homes using just their mobile phones.

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