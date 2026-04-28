April 29 Bank Holiday or not in India?

If you are planning any banking work on April 29, 2026, here is a clear update to help you prepare in advance.

Is April 29, 2026 a Bank Holiday?

No, April 29, 2026, is not a bank holiday in India. Since there are no major festivals, public occasions, or special events on this date, banks across the country will function normally.

Bank Status on April 29

Public sector banks: Open

Private sector banks: Open

Cooperative banks: Open

Regional rural banks: Open

All banking operations will be carried out during regular working hours without any interruptions.

Why Banks Are Open

Bank holidays in India are generally declared for:

National holidays

Religious festivals

State-specific observances

Official government notifications

As April 29 does not fall under any of these categories, it is considered a regular working day for banks.

State-Wise Holiday Update

There are no significant state-specific bank holidays reported for April 29, 2026. Banks are expected to remain open in all states, with no regional closures.

Services Available

Customers can access all standard banking services, including:

Deposits and withdrawals

Cheque processing

Loan and account-related services

Branch customer assistance

In addition, digital banking services such as mobile banking, internet banking, UPI, and ATMs will continue to operate as usual.

Final Word

In conclusion, April 29, 2026, is a normal working day for banks across India. There is no holiday, and customers can carry out their banking activities without any concerns.

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