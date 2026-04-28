April 29 Bank Holiday or not in India?
If you are planning any banking work on April 29, 2026, here is a clear update to help you prepare in advance.
Is April 29, 2026 a Bank Holiday?
No, April 29, 2026, is not a bank holiday in India. Since there are no major festivals, public occasions, or special events on this date, banks across the country will function normally.
Bank Status on April 29
- Public sector banks: Open
- Private sector banks: Open
- Cooperative banks: Open
- Regional rural banks: Open
All banking operations will be carried out during regular working hours without any interruptions.
Why Banks Are Open
Bank holidays in India are generally declared for:
- National holidays
- Religious festivals
State-specific observances
Official government notifications
As April 29 does not fall under any of these categories, it is considered a regular working day for banks.
State-Wise Holiday Update
There are no significant state-specific bank holidays reported for April 29, 2026. Banks are expected to remain open in all states, with no regional closures.
Services Available
Customers can access all standard banking services, including:
- Deposits and withdrawals
- Cheque processing
- Loan and account-related services
- Branch customer assistance
In addition, digital banking services such as mobile banking, internet banking, UPI, and ATMs will continue to operate as usual.
Final Word
In conclusion, April 29, 2026, is a normal working day for banks across India. There is no holiday, and customers can carry out their banking activities without any concerns.