April 29 School Holiday or not?

Students and parents often look for school holiday updates to plan their day. If you are checking whether April 29, 2026, is a holiday, here is a clear and simple update.

Is April 29, 2026 a School Holiday?

No, April 29, 2026, is not a general school holiday in India. As there are no major festivals, public occasions, or special events on this date, schools across most states will remain open.

School Status on April 29

Government schools: Open

Private schools: Open

Colleges and educational institutions: Open

All classes, exams, and academic activities will continue as per the regular timetable.

Why Schools Are Open

School holidays are usually declared for:

National holidays

Religious festivals

State government notifications

Special circumstances such as elections or emergencies

Since April 29 does not fall under any of these categories, it is considered a regular working academic day.

State-Wise Holiday Update

There are no major state-specific school holidays expected on April 29, 2026. Schools are likely to function normally across all states without any closures.

Important Note

Although it is a regular working day, students should always check with their respective schools for any local announcements or schedule changes, as individual institutions may have their own calendars.

Final Word

In conclusion, April 29, 2026, is a normal school day across India. Students are expected to attend classes as usual, with no widespread holidays announced.

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