AP Fuel Crisis: YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy Flags Artificial Shortage, Slams TDP Govt

Amid mounting complaints of fuel scarcity across Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy met Union Petroleum Secretary Neeraj Mittal, urging immediate intervention to resolve the ongoing petrol, diesel, and LPG crisis in the state.

Raising serious concerns, Avinash Reddy highlighted that people in Andhra Pradesh are facing severe hardships due to the acute shortage of fuel. He appealed to the Centre to ensure uninterrupted supply of petrol, diesel, and LPG, and to take corrective steps to stabilise the situation at the earliest.

“No National Shortage, Why Only AP?”

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Avinash Reddy questioned the glaring inconsistency in fuel availability. “The Central government maintains that there is no shortage of petrol and diesel anywhere in the country. If that is the case, why is Andhra Pradesh alone facing such a crisis?” he asked.

He pointed out a massive gap between demand and supply, alleging that nearly 70% of petrol bunks in the state are either shut or displaying ‘No Stock’ boards. “Fuel is being rationed, with two-wheelers not being filled beyond ₹200 in many places. This is unheard of,” he said.

“Neighboring States Unaffected”

The YSRCP MP further noted that no such shortages have been reported in neighbouring states, raising doubts over the state government’s handling of the situation. He warned that key sectors such as agriculture, aquaculture, and transport are bearing the brunt of the crisis.

“The disruption is affecting daily life and livelihoods. Farmers, transporters, and small businesses are struggling due to fuel unavailability,” he added.

Allegations of Nexus and Black Marketing

In a sharp attack on the Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government, Avinash Reddy alleged that the state administration has failed in its basic responsibility of ensuring essential supplies.

“The state government, instead of addressing people’s problems, appears to be hand-in-glove with hoarders. There are indications that supply has been deliberately curtailed. Even after hikes in commercial LPG prices, black marketing continues unchecked,” he alleged.

He urged authorities to crack down on hoarding, black marketing, and any intentional supply restrictions, while ensuring adequate availability of fuel across Andhra Pradesh.

Call for Immediate Action

Avinash Reddy reiterated the need for urgent corrective measures, stressing that restoring normal fuel supply is critical to easing public distress and reviving economic activity in the state.

“The situation must be rectified without delay. The government must act decisively to ensure that essential fuels are accessible to all,” he said.