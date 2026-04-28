Chandrababu-led Fuel Crisis in AP: YSRCP’s Sajjala Slams TDP Govt

In a sharp escalation of the political war over the ongoing fuel crisis in Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has squarely blamed the ruling coalition led by CM Chandrababu Naidu, alleging that the petrol and diesel shortage in the state is “artificially manufactured” and unprecedented.

Addressing the media from Tadepalli, Sajjala questioned why Andhra Pradesh alone is facing a severe fuel crunch when neither neighbouring states nor the rest of the country are experiencing any such shortage.

“Public Life Paralysed, Govt Silent”

Sajjala said the crisis has brought normal life to a standstill, with people struggling for basic fuel access over the past four to five days. “Petrol scarcity has reached alarming levels, yet the government has shown no urgency in addressing the issue,” he said.

He pointed out that even states governed by the Congress party have not reported any fuel shortages, intensifying doubts over the Andhra Pradesh government’s handling of the situation.

“Artificial Shortage Engineered”

In a direct attack on the coalition government, Sajjala alleged that the crisis is not natural but deliberately created. “This is a crisis engineered by the coalition government itself. Panic has been instilled among the public, and the entire situation appears to be orchestrated,” he charged.

He accused the government of failing to resolve the issue while making “irrelevant statements” instead of taking concrete action to restore normal supply.

Controversy Over Fuel Allocation Letter

Sajjala also flagged a controversial development, stating that on the 24th, the Civil Supplies Commissioner had written to oil companies seeking fuel allocation specifically for Amaravati works.

He claimed that the Centre objected to this move, terming it a violation of norms and directing that such instructions be withdrawn.

“State Being Pushed Backwards”

Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Sajjala remarked, “He has a track record of pushing the state backwards by decades. If the government cannot even ensure diesel supply, how can it bring in industries or development?”

Demand for Accountability

Reiterating his party’s stance, Sajjala demanded immediate corrective measures and accountability from the state government, asserting that the people of Andhra Pradesh are paying the price for administrative failure and alleged political manipulation of essential supplies.