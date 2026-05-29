Peddi Premiere Shows Confirmed in AP; Ticket Hike Details Revealed

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan’s upcoming movie Peddi is all set for a grand worldwide release on June 4, 2026. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the rural action drama has already created huge buzz among fans. Actress Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead in the film.

Adding to the excitement, the Andhra Pradesh government has officially given permission for premiere shows in the state. The special premiere screenings will begin at 8 PM on June 3, one day before the official release. Fans are now eagerly waiting to watch Ram Charan on the big screen.

The ticket price for premiere shows in Andhra Pradesh has been fixed at Rs. 600, including GST. Along with this, the government has also allowed ticket price hikes for one week after release. Single-screen theatres can increase ticket prices by Rs. 100, while multiplexes can charge an extra Rs. 125.

The film will also have five shows per day across Andhra Pradesh, which is expected to help the movie get a massive opening at the box office.

However, there is still no official update about premiere show permissions in Telangana. Fans in the state are waiting for clarity from the Telangana government regarding special screenings and ticket hikes.

Apart from Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, Peddi features a strong supporting cast including Jagapathi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu Sharma, Boman Irani, and Tinnu Anand in important roles.

The film is produced by Vriddhi Cinemas, while legendary music director AR Rahman has composed the soundtrack. With strong promotions, huge advance bookings, and massive fan expectations, Peddi is shaping up to be one of the biggest Telugu releases of 2026.