Kattalan Twitter Review: What audience say!

May 29, 2026, 10:17 IST
- Sakshi Post

Antony Varghese’s latest Malayalam action thriller Kattalan hit theatres on May 28 and has sparked divided reactions on social media. While a section of moviegoers appreciated the film’s large-scale presentation and background score, many viewers expressed disappointment over its predictable storyline, lengthy action sequences, and weak dialogues.

Soon after the first-day-first-show screenings, several audience members took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their opinions about the film. Early reactions suggest that Kattalan has failed to fully meet the expectations of fans who were anticipating a gripping gangster action drama.

Viewers Criticise Story and Screenplay

Many social media users described the film as an outdated gangster-war story with familiar themes that lacked freshness and excitement. Several viewers felt the screenplay moved slowly and failed to create engaging moments despite the film’s action-heavy setup.

A few users also pointed out that the film relied excessively on slow-motion sequences and loud background music, which they believed weakened the overall experience instead of enhancing it.

One viewer commented that the movie felt like a routine smuggling and cartel-based action drama that offered very little novelty for audiences. Others criticised the weak emotional depth and inconsistent pacing throughout the film.

Action Sequences and Dialogues Receive Negative Feedback

The action blocks and dialogues became major talking points online, with many users saying they were underwhelming for a big-scale theatrical release. Some viewers called the film exhausting to sit through, claiming there were hardly any standout moments during the runtime.

Several social media posts also criticised the climax and cameo portions, with users stating that the ending did not deliver the expected impact.

Despite the criticism, a few viewers appreciated the production quality and visuals of the film. Ravi Basrur’s background score also received mixed reactions, with some praising its intensity while others felt it was overpowering.

Mixed Word-of-Mouth for Antony Varghese Starrer

Although Kattalan opened with strong curiosity among fans of Antony Varghese, the mixed response on social media may influence the film’s performance in the coming days. Audience reactions remain divided, with some praising the film’s theatrical scale while others calling it disappointing compared to recent Malayalam action thrillers.

The movie’s long-term box office performance is now expected to depend heavily on weekend audience turnout and word-of-mouth reviews.

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