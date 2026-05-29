Kattalan Twitter Review: What audience say!

Antony Varghese’s latest Malayalam action thriller Kattalan hit theatres on May 28 and has sparked divided reactions on social media. While a section of moviegoers appreciated the film’s large-scale presentation and background score, many viewers expressed disappointment over its predictable storyline, lengthy action sequences, and weak dialogues.

Soon after the first-day-first-show screenings, several audience members took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their opinions about the film. Early reactions suggest that Kattalan has failed to fully meet the expectations of fans who were anticipating a gripping gangster action drama.

Viewers Criticise Story and Screenplay

Many social media users described the film as an outdated gangster-war story with familiar themes that lacked freshness and excitement. Several viewers felt the screenplay moved slowly and failed to create engaging moments despite the film’s action-heavy setup.

A few users also pointed out that the film relied excessively on slow-motion sequences and loud background music, which they believed weakened the overall experience instead of enhancing it.

One viewer commented that the movie felt like a routine smuggling and cartel-based action drama that offered very little novelty for audiences. Others criticised the weak emotional depth and inconsistent pacing throughout the film.

Action Sequences and Dialogues Receive Negative Feedback

The action blocks and dialogues became major talking points online, with many users saying they were underwhelming for a big-scale theatrical release. Some viewers called the film exhausting to sit through, claiming there were hardly any standout moments during the runtime.

Several social media posts also criticised the climax and cameo portions, with users stating that the ending did not deliver the expected impact.

Despite the criticism, a few viewers appreciated the production quality and visuals of the film. Ravi Basrur’s background score also received mixed reactions, with some praising its intensity while others felt it was overpowering.

Mixed Word-of-Mouth for Antony Varghese Starrer

Although Kattalan opened with strong curiosity among fans of Antony Varghese, the mixed response on social media may influence the film’s performance in the coming days. Audience reactions remain divided, with some praising the film’s theatrical scale while others calling it disappointing compared to recent Malayalam action thrillers.

The movie’s long-term box office performance is now expected to depend heavily on weekend audience turnout and word-of-mouth reviews.

#Kattalan - BELOW AVERAGE FIRST HALF 💣😑 The Same Old Wine Drug Cartel, Gangster War Drama Which Didn't Excites Any More With a Flavour of Marco's Narrative. Except Ravi Basurar Bgm, Nothing Impressive. Action Blocks & Perfo Felt Poor. Need Strong S.Hpic.twitter.com/xDM5Mxc1O8 — Abin Babu 🦇 (@AbinBabu2255) May 28, 2026

#Kattalan - Worst One 🙏🏼😑 A Flat Gangster Cartal - Smuggling Action Drama Which Doesn't Have Nothing Which is 2 Hr Torture! Poor Actions, Dialogues & Not A Single Engaged Moment. Also Scam Tail End TOTALLY - Worst 1/5⭐ Ps Cameo - 😌pic.twitter.com/1c8f1F9yBh — Abin Babu 🦇 (@AbinBabu2255) May 28, 2026

#Kattalan is an action spectacle backed by outstanding making quality and powerful performances. Every frame feels grand, intense, and immersive.

One of the best theatrical experiences of the year. 🔥 3.5/5#AntonyVarghese pic.twitter.com/JsXZdpFbRg — Jane 💜 (@Janet_nickz) May 28, 2026

#Kattalan :Disappointing One.

Strictly an average outing with outdated story line with lack of elevations. Ravi Basrur tried his best but it wasn't enough.Pepe was just okay. Post credits were good especially the 2nd & 3rd.The end cameo had superb response than the entire film pic.twitter.com/jS4iqxPZpD — Elton. (@elton_offl) May 28, 2026

#Kattalan - DISAPPOINTED 📉📉📉

Pathetic writing, zero depth in characterization, and absolutely no swag or impact for #AntonyVarghese. Easily one of his weakest outings in recent times 👎👎👎 Music by #RaviBasrur was good in parts, but felt unnecessarily loud throughout.… pic.twitter.com/l0an1sD1hA — BoxOfficeTruth (@rumorhazitt) May 28, 2026

#Kattalan is an action spectacle backed by outstanding making quality and powerful performances. Every frame feels grand, intense, and immersive.

One of the best theatrical experiences of the year. 🔥 3.5/5#AntonyVarghese pic.twitter.com/JsXZdpFbRg — Jane 💜 (@Janet_nickz) May 28, 2026

#Kattalan - A bold action entertainer that exceeds expectations. Brilliant direction, superb cinematography, and adrenaline-pumping action sequences throughout. Kudos to #AntonyVarghese efforts for this movie 👏 Pure theatre material! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/rHDNQcqUJm — Adam willey (@Adamwilley8510) May 28, 2026

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