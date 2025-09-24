Pawan Kalyan's OG Gets Setback in Telangana High Court, Halts Govt Order Allowing Ticket Price Hike

In a major blow to Pawan Kalyan-starrer OG, the Telangana High Court has suspended the Telangana government order permitting increased ticket prices for the film. Justice NV Shravan Kumar passed the interim order, pulling up the authorities for sanctioning steep hikes that burden ordinary viewers.

The decision comes just days before the release of OG, a high-profile film starring Pawan Kalyan. The government had cleared special ticket pricing, citing “industry demand,” but the court questioned whether public interest was being ignored in the process.

Critics argue that such approvals have become a recurring trend, with the government routinely granting exemptions and allowing inflated rates for big-ticket releases. While production houses and distributors benefit, the common audience—already grappling with high living costs—is forced to pay exorbitant prices for a basic form of entertainment.

This ruling is being seen as a wake-up call, signaling that unchecked hikes cannot be pushed through without judicial scrutiny. The court’s move also reignites the debate over whether the government should intervene in ticket pricing at all, and if policies are being bent to favor powerful producers and star-driven projects.

For now, moviegoers can breathe easy, but the larger issue of fairness and transparency in cinema ticketing is far from resolved.