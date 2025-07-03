Pawan Kalyan's HHVM Trailer: Poonam Kaur Attacks Trivikram in Tweet

Actress Poonam Kaur, who is not afraid to speak her mind and often makes comments on social media, has again caused controversy by posting a cryptic message on Twitter—all aimed at Telugu cinema's biggest names. With just a few hours left for the trailer of Pawan Kalyan's much-delayed historic epic Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Poonam's tweets have become buzzworthy.

In her recent tweet, Poonam appreciated director Krish, who had started the project initially, for his dedication to original scripts and genuine stories. She lamented that directors like Krish get overlooked for their creative integrity despite being in the news constantly. Without mentioning names, she seemed to take a veiled swipe at director Trivikram Srinivas, stating that those people who stay in the news for copyright disputes and publicity stunts seem to enjoy steady success.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu has been under production for years now, having witnessed a plethora of delays and production issues. The film was initially directed by Krish but underwent significant changes since it was scheduled on conflicting dates. It was later taken over by Jyothi Krishna, son of producer AM Ratnam. The historical action drama is now scheduled to release towards the end of this month.

With sentiment running high and the trailer release imminent, Poonam Kaur's statements have revived controversies in the Telugu film industry, particularly with regards to recognition and creative credit.