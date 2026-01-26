Pawan Kalyan Takes Ram Charan's Date

Pawan Kalyan and director Harish Shankar’s much-anticipated Ustaad Bhagat Singh is set to hit theatres on March 27, 2026. The film has effectively taken over the release slot initially earmarked for Ram Charan and Buchi Babu Sana’s ambitious project Peddi.

While Peddi is progressing at a brisk pace, two songs are yet to be filmed. More significantly, the film faces a major hurdle on the Hindi front, with the makers of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 announcing March 19, 2026, as its theatrical release. To avoid a high-profile box-office clash, the Peddi team has decided to postpone the film to a May 2026 release.

Interestingly, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is also being produced by Mythri Movie Makers, making the reshuffle smoother. With both films backed by the same banner, it was relatively easy for Ustaad Bhagat Singh to step into Peddi’s original release window.

Meanwhile, Nikhil Siddhartha's Swayambhu is now pushed to April 10, 2026.