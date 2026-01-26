YS Jagan Extends Republic Day 2026 Greetings, Calls for Unity and National Pride

Jan 26, 2026, 11:51 IST
- Sakshi Post

Marking the 77th Republic Day, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, president of the YSR Congress Party and former Chief Minister, conveyed his greetings to the Telugu people.

Taking to X, he urged citizens to celebrate the nation’s sovereignty and uphold the values of unity and progress, adding that the national flag should always fly high as a symbol of inspiration. He concluded his message by extending Republic Day wishes and signing off with “Jai Hind.”


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