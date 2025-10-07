OG OTT Release Date and Time: When and Where Does It Stream?

After garnering mixed reviews and underperforming at the box office, Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG is now preparing for its digital release. Fans who couldn’t catch the film on the big screen will soon be able to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes.

OTT Release Details

As per reports, the Sujeeth directorial is slated to make its OTT debut on October 23, 2025, following a four-week theatrical run. Sources indicate that the film’s digital rights were sold for a hefty sum, which is said to have influenced the makers’ decision to forgo a Hindi theatrical release in major multiplexes.

While an official confirmation from the production team is still awaited, industry reports suggest that They Call Him OG will begin streaming on Netflix later this month.