NTR’s Birthday: Fans Slam War 2 Team for Delaying First Look Release

Jr NTR’s fans are all set to celebrate his birthday tomorrow, May 20, with grand festivities and enthusiastic social media campaigns. Every year, fans come together to make the occasion special, and this year is no different. Alongside the birthday celebrations, excitement is running high for the teaser of his upcoming Bollywood debut, ‘War 2’.

However, despite the mounting anticipation, fans are growing increasingly frustrated as the makers of ‘War 2’ have yet to release any official teaser or promotional content. With no announcements made so far, fans have taken to social media, trending the hashtag #WakeUpYRF in a bid to urge Yash Raj Films to reveal the teaser release date. The hashtag ‘War 2 Teaser’ has also gained momentum, reflecting the impatience of the audience.

‘War 2’ stars Jr NTR opposite Hrithik Roshan and is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film forms a part of Yash Raj Films’ ambitious spy universe. While shooting has been largely completed and post-production work is underway, the official release date has been announced, and Hrithik Roshan has already begun promoting the film. Yet, the delay in any teaser or promotional material has left fans eager and somewhat disheartened.

As Jr NTR’s birthday approaches, fans are not only preparing for celebrations but also voicing their demand for the much-awaited teaser. It remains to be seen when the makers will respond to the growing excitement and release the teaser that fans have been waiting for.