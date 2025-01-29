NTR Prashanth Neel Film Release Delayed - Not for Sankranti 2026!

The upcoming film, titled #NTRNeel, starring Jr. NTR and directed by Prashanth Neel, has been generating immense buzz among fans. However, the latest reports suggest that the film's release may be delayed beyond its initially announced date.

Sources claim that the shooting of the film will be on from either March or April, depending on the completion of large-scale pre-production works. Considering the scale of the project and the carefulness with which Prashanth Neel handles his films, it is most likely the shooting would roll in from October or November.

Considering the post-production work required to be done in the movie, it is most unlikely that the film will be released on January 6, 2026. The makers had initially announced that it would be a Sankranti film in 2026. Considering the delay of the shooting schedule and subsequently the post-production work, it may also get delayed for a release date.

Jr. NTR, who is currently busy shooting for his Bollywood project War 2 with Hrithik Roshan, has many looking forward to his yet another collaboration- this time with Prashanth Neel. The delay in releasing it, though might be a bit of a letdown for the fans, it's high time they await with bated breath, to reach the high standards of Jr. NTR and Prashanth Neel.

The filming of the movie is expected to start soon, and updates as well as glimpses into the making of #NTRNeel are eagerly anticipated. Even though the movie is delayed, the expectation and excitement surrounding it remain unrivalled, and fans eagerly wait to see magic on the big screen once again in their beloved Jr. NTR.

