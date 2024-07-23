Nani-Samantha’s Yeto Vellipoyindi Manasu Re-release On August 2nd

Every heart desires a special someone. Love is magical and even listening to love stories brings a feel of serenity. So, the audience shows special interest in watching love stories in theatres. Gautam Menon is a specialist in making enchanting love stories and he delivered many evergreen love stories, which give a fresh feel whenever we watch them on TV. However, nothing can beat the experience that the theatres give.

Coming to the actual point, Gautam Menon’s 'Yeto Vellipoyindi Manasu' with Natural Star Nani and Samantha touched the hearts and souls of youngsters. C.Kalyan produced the movie on Teja Cinema banners and Photon Kathaas presented the movie. Supriya and Srinivas are re-releasing this film on August 2nd under the Lakshmi Narasimha Movies banner.

This feel-good love entertainer which enchanted the audience 12 years ago is set to entertain them again, following the re-release trend in Tollywood. The movie has a separate fan base for its classic love story, heart-touching moments, soulful music, and exceptional performances. Ilayaraja scored the music for the movie.

The audience are eagerly waiting to watch this movie again and cherish the captivating love story yet another time in cinemas.