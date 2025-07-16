Naga Vamsi Compares Brad Pitt’s F1 to Nani’s Jersey: “I Feel the Same”

The recently released Hollywood film F1, starring Brad Pitt, is winning hearts worldwide with its adrenaline-fueled racing sequences and compelling narrative. The high-octane sports drama has especially struck a chord with racing enthusiasts and cinema lovers alike.

Interestingly, Indian celebrities are also showing their appreciation for the film. Stars like Prabhas and director Prashanth Neel were recently spotted watching F1 in theatres, catching the attention of netizens and adding to the movie’s buzz.

Adding to the conversation, prominent Tollywood producer Naga Vamsi has now shared his thoughts on F1 — and his perspective stands out. While promoting his upcoming film Kingdom, which stars Vijay Deverakonda and is set for release on July 31, Naga Vamsi drew an unexpected comparison between F1 and the 2019 Telugu sports drama Jersey.

"F1 reminded me of Jersey," he said in a recent interview. "I know some might troll me or think it’s controversial, but that’s genuinely how I felt. I absolutely loved F1, but the ending — the uncertainty, the emotional tension, the medical condition — it brought back memories of Jersey."

Naga Vamsi had produced Jersey, which starred Nani and was directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Notably, Tinnanuri is also directing Kingdom, raising expectations for another emotionally resonant sports drama.

With Vijay Deverakonda in need of a major box office comeback, Kingdom is carrying strong pre-release hype. Fans are hopeful the film will deliver a much-needed hit for the actor, and Vamsi’s comments linking F1 and Jersey have only added to the intrigue.