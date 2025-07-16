Visakhapatnam Tops On the Rise Cities List in New Survey

In LinkedIn's first Cities on the Rise report, which was published on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, and identifies India's fastest-growing non-metropolitan cities for professional possibilities, Visakhapatnam has taken the top rank. Hiring patterns, talent influx, and job market growth are the basis for the rankings.

The report claims that a strong technology environment and the presence of top data and pharmaceutical firms are driving Visakhapatnam's growth as a significant industrial and employment hub. Laurus Labs Limited, Miracle Software Systems Inc., and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories have all made significant contributions to this expansion.

Under Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's leadership in 2019, Visakhapatnam witnessed prominent growth, and during his tenure, the city's parks, roads, and infrastructure were upgraded and enhanced. YS Jagan's selection of Vizag as the capital of Andhra Pradesh and his instrumental role in the growth of both Vizag and Vijayawada are significant.

Vijayawada is ranked third in the report as well, highlighting its transformation from a hub for pilgrimages and culture to a developing IT and business location.