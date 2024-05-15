Is Mrunal Thakur dating this young actor?

Mrunal Thakur has captivated the audience with her brilliant performances in some of the Telugu movies. She has received a lot of appreciation for her portrayal in ‘Sita Ramam’ blockbuster movie. Her last movie ‘The Family Star’ featuring Vijay Deverakonda did not do well at the box office, however, ‘Sita Ramam’ and ‘Hi Nanna’ were major hits.

When she did Jersey (2022), alongside Shahid Kapoor and Pankaj Kapoor, there were rumours that she was going to marry a Telugu boy. Putting the rumours to rest, she just laughed off those ‘false rumours’.

Last November, rumours started spreading on social media that the rapper-singer Badshah is dating Mrunal Thakur. A video of the rapper exiting Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali party holding Mrunal’s hand sparked the rumours that the couple are dating. Subsequently, Badshah clarified that there was no truth in it.

Now, dating rumours are once again floating on the internet after Mrunal was spotted hanging out with a younger actor Siddhant Chaturvedi at a restaurant in Mumbai. The actress was spotted giving a tight hug to Siddhant while seeing him off before leaving the place in her car. Sita Ramam actress was seen wearing a blue corset top paired with black pants while Siddhant wore a pink t-shirt and black pants.

