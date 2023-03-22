Memes Galore on Twitter Over Salman Khan’s Dance Step in Jee Rahe The Hum Song 

‘Leg Day’ memes are back on Twitter after the new dance step of Salman Khan from his upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ went viral on social media. The actor’s newly released song Jee Rahe The Hum has given fodder to the Twitterati.

Khan has lent his voice to the song. He also made fun at the dance step he did in the song and the social media users cannot keep calm.

“Woh joh falling wala step hai jisme koi step nahiin hai, woh karke dikha do… love ka toh pata nahiin falling is sure …” the actor Salman wrote this caption while sharing the song clip on Instagram.

The Twitter users are having a field day by giving twists to Salman Khan’s dance step in their own style.

You can check some hilarious memes on Jee Rahe The Hum.



When you reach your date and realise you have dog poop stuck under your shoes. #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/JGDnrId7lN — Bahadur 2.0 (@my2bit) March 21, 2023

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣fir se 🤣😂☺️ shyd #SalmanKhan sir ko memes banne me maza ata hai https://t.co/berR7nk757 — RANVEER 🔥 Hai Apun (@RANVEER42147927) March 21, 2023

bhai be inventing new romantic steps😭 pic.twitter.com/igmivj3zYZ — ٰ (@belikesami) March 20, 2023