Mass Jathara Trailer: Ravi Teja Is Back, Film Set for October 31 Release

The much-awaited trailer of Mass Jathara is finally out — and it’s a full-blown celebration of Ravi Teja’s iconic mass appeal!

Ravi Teja steps into the role of a Railway Police officer, bringing fresh energy to the screen with his trademark intensity and effortless charm. The trailer brims with high-octane action, fiery dialogues, and that unmistakable Mass Maharajswagger fans have been waiting for. Promising to be a complete commercial entertainer, Mass Jathara sets up a gripping showdown between hero and villain. Naveen Chandra once again impresses in a menacing role, raising expectations for an intense face-off.

Sreeleela adds sparkle to the film with her lively screen presence. Trying out the Srikakulam slang for the first time, she nails it with ease. Her chemistry with Ravi Teja promises to deliver some memorable, feel-good moments.

Bheems Ceciroleo’s powerful background score perfectly complements Ravi Teja’s vintage mass vibe, amplifying every punch and whistle-worthy moment. Packed with explosive action, rib-tickling comedy, and sure-shot chartbusters, Mass Jathara is shaping up to be a festival of entertainment.

Directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the film is presented by Srikara Studios.

Get ready for a massive cinematic feast — Mass Jathara storms into theatres worldwide on October 31st!