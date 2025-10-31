Mass Jathara First Review: Ravi Teja’s Fans Celebrate, Call It a Full-On Mass Fest

Ravi Teja’s much-awaited action entertainer ‘Mass Jathara’ has finally hit theatres, opening with special evening premieres across the Telugu states. The film marks the directorial debut of Bhanu Bhogavarapu, known for his writing work in Samajavaragamana and Waltair Veerayya, and features Sreeleela as the female lead.

As the first shows rolled out, early reactions from fans have flooded social media — and the verdict from the masses is loud and clear: it’s “vintage Ravi Teja” back in action.

In the film, Ravi Teja plays a railway officer, a character packed with his trademark swagger and energy. Fans are celebrating his return to peak form, calling Mass Jathara a “complete mass feast.” One user posted, “Energy never dropped even for a second! This is vintage Ravi Teja at his best — Mass Jathara fever everywhere!”

Another enthusiastic fan shared, “After the interval, the tempo just skyrockets! Every scene is louder, crazier, and more explosive. Ravi Teja is back with a bang — a true mass comeback!”

While the performances and high-energy moments are drawing praise, a few early viewers have noted that the storyline feels familiar, with many expecting the second half to deliver the real fireworks of the Jathara.

Overall, the early buzz suggests that Ravi Teja’s trademark mass charisma has struck a chord once again, setting the stage for a potential box office storm.