Mass Jathara Box Office: Ravi Teja Gets Easy Target

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s much-awaited film Mass Jathara is all set to hit the big screens in just a few hours. The film marks the directorial debut of Bhanu Bhogavarapu, known for penning successful entertainers like Samajavaragamanaand Waltair Veerayya. Sreeleela stars as the female lead.

As per trade reports, Mass Jathara needs to collect around ₹21 crore worldwide share to achieve hit status. In the Telugu states, the film must earn about ₹14 crore distributor share to reach the safe zone.

While Baahubali: The Epic continues to dominate advance bookings, Ravi Teja’s strong mass appeal ensures that Mass Jathara can’t be underestimated at the box office. If the film garners positive word of mouth, it is expected to breeze past the breakeven mark with ease. It is an easy target given Ravi Teja's stardom and fanbase, cutting across families and ladies in addition to youth and masses.