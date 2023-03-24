All is not well in the Manchu family and reports about a crack between the Manchu brothers has come out in the open after the younger sibling Manchu Manoj released a video of his elder brother Manchu Vishnu in an aggressive mode and being held back by two people in someone's house. On Friday Manoj took to his social media page to share a short clip in which Vishnu can be seen barging into a house and arguing with two men however the video was later deleted by the actor. But the video went viral and was retweeted by many users.

According to reports, Vishnu reportedly attacked Manoj’s close aide named Sarathi at his residence. As seen in the video that has been going viral on the Internet shows Vishnu saying that he was saying something about addressing him with disrespect and two men were seen trying to stop him and another woman comes from behind. In the video, Manoj is heard saying, “this is how he behaves and beats up people by coming into their homes, this is the situation,” which was purportedly recorded by the actor. Apparently, Sarathi is Manoj's personal assistant and takes care of the actor's affairs.

It is known that Manoj Manchu tied the knot with Bhuma Mounika in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad which his sister Manchu Lakshmi had reportedly conducted. The private ceremony saw family members and close friends in attendance and Vishnu and his wife had come for a brief period and left. This sparked rumours that all is not well between the brothers and that he was not happy about the marriage. It is a second marriage for both and Mounika is former TDP minister Bhuma Akhila Priya’s sister. She also has a son from her previous marriage.

Now what sparked the outburst and prompted Vishnu to enter the house and engage in a physical quarrel with Manoj is yet to be ascertained. Neither of the brothers is yet to come out and give a statement about the issue.

For the uninitiated Manchu Vishnu and Manoj are half brothers, born to veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu. He was first married to Vidya Devi and had a son, Manchu Vishnu, and a daughter, Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna. After her death, he married her younger sister Nirmala Devi, with whom he had Manchu Manoj.

