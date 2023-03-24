IPL 2023: Dhoni shows his "Multiverse" as he rolls his arm during CSK's training session

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) With Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 set to begin on March 31, former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has joined the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp where he decided to roll his arms during the franchise's training session.

Fans were amazed to see the wicket-keeper batter bowling and wondered whether the CSK captain might have a surprise in store for fans in the upcoming IPL edition.

CSK shared a video of Dhoni on social media titled "The Multiverse of Mahi," which sees the skipper having some fun while batting and bowling in the nets.

Dhoni is among the few players to have played more than 100 IPL matches. Despite playing 234 matches to date in his IPL career, Dhoni has never bowled an over in an IPL match.

With the 2023 edition likely to be Dhoni's last in the IPL, the yellow brigade will look to get back to high standards after a forgetful 2022 season, where they finished ninth in the table just ahead of Mumbai Indians.

The Dhoni-led side will open their campaign against defending champions Gujarat Giants in the curtain-raiser on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

