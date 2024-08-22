Manchu Lakshmi on Casting Couch and Harassment in the Film Industry

Manchu Lakshmi on Harassment in the Film Industry

It's true that all that glitters is not gold. The Malayalam film industry has exposed the dark realities that lie behind the apparent glamour. Artists in this industry are often treated worse than slaves. A sensational report by the Hema Committee, led by a sitting judge, revealed that those with power and influence are harassing and stalking female artists.

Where Is a Good Life for Women?

The report highlighted that artists working behind the scenes are leading extremely difficult lives. Tollywood actress Manchu Lakshmi responded to this by stating, "Do you want to know something? It's not just the film industry; women don't have a good life anywhere. How can we change this? First, we must stand up for ourselves. There was a time when they tried to push me aside too, but I stood my ground and faced it head-on.

How Did #MeToo Begin?

I will fight against anyone who tries to silence women who speak out. The #MeToo movement began because a woman, exhausted from enduring harassment, raised her voice and shared her pain. And then, how many voices joined hers? How many people bravely spoke out about the mental agony they were enduring? That's it... we must stand united and strong," she emphasized.

"My Experience Was Different"

Manchu Lakshmi entered the Malayalam industry two years ago with the film "Monster." Speaking about her experiences, she said, "My situation was different because my father (Mohan Babu) and Mohanlal are good friends. I worked with Mohanlal, and everyone there spoke highly of my father. They extended that respect to me.

Learning to Say 'No' Smartly

Artists must learn to say 'no' smartly. In the beginning, some people would constantly bother me. I used to yell at them, which cost me opportunities. But I later learned how to handle it. I would say, 'What? Am I that attractive? But I'm married. I'm already committed.' If they continued to pester me, I would stand up for myself because the outside world is harsh," Manchu Lakshmi shared.

