Mammootty Joins Mohanlal for Patriot Shoot in Hyderabad - Mahesh Narayan Directorial

After a six-month break, Malayalam cinema’s legendary actor Mammootty is back before the camera, joining the Hyderabad schedule of Mahesh Narayanan’s ambitious multi-starrer Patriot, which also features legendary Mohanlal. This project reunites Mammootty and Mohanlal on screen after a long gap, with key combination scenes planned for the remaining schedules.

Touted as the biggest Malayalam film ever made, its teaser has been unveiled today, October 2. The story and screenplay are by Mahesh Narayanan himself. The movie has already completed schedules in Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Delhi, Sharjah, Kochi, and Ladakh.

Headlined by an ensemble cast including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Zereen Shihab, and Revathi, the film is being produced by Anto Joseph and K.G. Anilkumar under the Anto Joseph Film Company and Kichappu Films banner. Co-producers C.R. Salim and Subhash George Manuel back the project through C.R. Salim Productions and Blue Tigers London, with Rajesh Krishna and C.V. Sarathi serving as executive producers.

The supporting cast features Jinu Joseph, Rajeev Menon, Danish Hussain, Shaheen Siddique, Sanal Aman, Darshana Rajendran, and theatre veteran Prakash Belavadi, known for Madras Cafe and Pathaan.

On the technical front, acclaimed Bollywood cinematographer Manush Nandan handles the camera, while Sushin Shyam scores the music. Editing is by Mahesh Narayanan and Rahul Radhakrishnan, with production design by Shaji Naduvil and Jibin Jacob, and audiography by Vishnu Govind.