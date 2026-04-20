Mahi V Raghav's Om Shanthi Disco Shanthi Title and Motion Poster Released

The makers of Om Shanthi Disco Shanthi, the latest film from Anando Brahma and Save the Tigers creator Mahi V. Raghav, have unveiled the title and motion poster, sparking curiosity among audiences. The quirky caption, “Already Caution Kiya… Already,” hints at the film’s irreverent tone and unique storytelling style.

Positioned as a comedy-horror entertainer with an unexpected twist, the film aims to deliver a laughter-packed experience. While ghosts have traditionally been portrayed as entities that scare humans, this film flips the concept on its head. What happens when ghosts encounter a group of eccentric individuals who know no fear?

Om Shanthi Disco Shanthi explores this unusual premise—pitting ghosts against madcap characters in a chaotic and fun-filled narrative. Will the ghosts succeed in frightening these unpredictable individuals, or will the tables turn, leaving the ghosts terrified instead?

Blending jump scares, witty dialogues, and surprising twists, the film promises a spooky yet hilarious ride. The makers are gearing up to release the film in September.