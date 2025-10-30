Mahesh Babu's Son Gautam Watches Baahubali in the US, Shares His Review

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s son, Gautam Ghattamaneni, attended the grand premiere of ‘Baahubali: The Epic’ in the United States on October 29, and shared his excitement about watching the reimagined classic on one of the world’s biggest screens.

Speaking to the Media, Gautam described the moment as nothing short of surreal.

“Watching Baahubali on one of the biggest screens in the world is an experience,” he said. “Seeing a Telugu film being celebrated internationally on such a massive scale feels both thrilling and meaningful.”

A long-time admirer of the Baahubali franchise, Gautam expressed his joy at reliving the cinematic marvel that defined Indian storytelling for global audiences.

“The best part is that I don’t have to wait for two years this time to know why Kattappa killed Baahubali!” he added with a smile.

He also lauded the technical brilliance behind the remastered version, saying,

“The enhancement is done very well. It’s one of the greatest feelings for me as someone who grew up watching a film like this.”

Describing his emotional connect with the movie, Gautam shared,

“Every second gave me goosebumps. This is one of my favourite experiences, an epic film of epic proportions. I can’t even explain that feeling.”

Directed by SS Rajamouli, ‘Baahubali: The Epic’ is a re-mastered and re-edited version that combines both parts of the original saga, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, into a single cinematic experience.

The magnum opus stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Ramya Krishnan, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj, and Nasser in key roles.

‘Baahubali: The Epic’ is set to hit theatres worldwide on October 31, releasing in multiple languages and formats, promising to recreate the magic of India’s biggest blockbuster for a new generation of movie lovers.

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