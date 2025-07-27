Mahesh Babu, Trivikram's Athadu Sequel on the Cards? Producer Drops a Big Hint!

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s blockbuster film Athadu is all set to return to theatres on August 9, 2025, as a special birthday treat for his fans. Originally released in 2005, the action entertainer is re-releasing in Super 4K quality with Dolby Atmos sound. Advance bookings have already opened, and fans are showing massive excitement for the film’s grand comeback.

From Average Performer to Cult Classic

When Athadu first hit theatres in 2005, it opened to a lukewarm response. However, the film gained huge popularity over the years through television and OTT broadcasts, eventually achieving cult status.

The movie remains special for Mahesh Babu fans as he played a character with a slightly negative shade – a rare choice at the time. Actress Trisha Krishnan starred as the female lead, while the cast also included popular actors like Sonu Sood and Nassar. Mani Sharma’s chartbuster music and the film’s iconic comedy sequences continue to entertain audiences even today.

Sequel Talks Underway

At a recent press meet, veteran actor and producer Murali Mohan revealed that a sequel to Athadu is possible – but only if Mahesh Babu and director Trivikram Srinivas agree to reunite. He also assured that his production house Jayabheri Arts would be ready to back the project.

However, with both Mahesh Babu and Trivikram tied up with multiple projects for the next few years, the sequel’s future remains uncertain for now.

Interesting Behind-the-Scenes Facts

Murali Mohan also shared a little-known story: veteran actor Sobhan Babu was initially offered a role in Athadu but declined, as he wanted to be remembered solely as a hero. He further praised Mahesh Babu’s complete support during filming, even when the schedule faced delays.

A Must-Watch for Fans

For now, fans can look forward to enjoying Athadu once again on the big screen in a never-before-seen quality. With upgraded visuals and sound, the re-release promises to be a nostalgic and thrilling experience for all Mahesh Babu admirers.