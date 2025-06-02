Mahesh Babu’s Khaleja Re-release Box Office Collection: Earns Rs 11.83 Crore in 3 Days

Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas’ cult classic Khaleja is rewriting history with its grand re-release. Though the film failed at the box office back in 2010, its recent 4K version release has seen massive success, collecting a stunning ₹11.83 crore gross worldwide in just three days. Film trade circles are calling this an all-time record for a Telugu film re-release.

When it was first released, Khaleja couldn't attract much audience. Producer Singanamala Ramesh, who also produced Komaram Puli, revealed he suffered a total loss of ₹100 crore from both films. He blamed delays in production and audience expectations for the setback. But over the years, Khaleja gained cult status, especially through TV and streaming.

As the re-release trend picks up in Tollywood, several of Mahesh Babu's hits like Pokiri, Okkadu, Businessman, and Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu have already been brought back to cinemas. Khaleja was re-released recently in a 4K format to mark the birth anniversary of Superstar Krishna, Mahesh Babu's father. The response was overwhelming, with fans sidelining even new movie releases to relive Khaleja in theatres.

Directed by Trivikram, Khaleja was his second film with Mahesh after Athadu. Anushka Shetty starred opposite Mahesh, with Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Shafi, Ali, and Subbaraju in key roles. The music was composed by Mani Sharma. Though it underperformed initially, the film won two Filmfare South Awards for Best Lyricist and Best Playback Singer.

Meanwhile, Athadu is set for a grand re-release on August 9, on the occasion of Mahesh Babu’s birthday. Fans are eagerly waiting, and social media is buzzing with love and nostalgia, saying, “All these records are only because of you, Sami!”