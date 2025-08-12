Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar Back Satyadev’s New Film Rao Bahadur

The upcoming film, Rao Bahadur, stars Satya Dev in the lead role and is directed by the acclaimed Venkatesh Maha, celebrated for his critically acclaimed works like C/O Kancharapalem and Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya.

Produced jointly by A+S Movies and SriChakraas Entertainments, Rao Bahadur also marks a renewed collaboration between GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, following their successful partnership on Major. SriChakraas Entertainments, known for the hit film KA, joins hands once again for this promising project.

The makers unveiled the film’s title along with a captivating first-look poster that has already created buzz. Satya Dev transforms into an elderly man with a commanding presence — featuring a thick handlebar mustache, sharp eyebrows, and a serious expression, perfectly capturing the essence of the titular character.

The poster’s intricate details, such as peacock feathers and ornamental vines decorating Satya Dev’s regal costume, elevate the film’s aristocratic theme. Adding a unique charm, tiny children are depicted playfully interacting within the design, lending a whimsical contrast to the otherwise intense vibe.

Rao Bahadur is a psychological drama exploring the decline of an aristocratic legacy, offering a deep dive into the unraveling mind of its protagonist.

The film’s music is composed by Smaran Sai, with Kartik Parmar as the cinematographer and Rohan Singh overseeing production design.

Interestingly, the teaser, creatively named Not A Teaser, will hit theaters on Independence Day, with its digital release planned for August 18th.

Scheduled for a worldwide release in summer 2026, Rao Bahadur is already highly anticipated as one of the year’s most intriguing films.