Kushi Movie Review, Rating

Release Date: Sep 1st, 2023

Starring: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha, Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini Molleti, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyenger, Saranya Pradeep

Director: Shiva Nirvana

Producers: Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar

Music Director: Hesham Abdul Wahab

Cinematographer: G. Murali

Editor: Prawin Pudi

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha are back with a bang. The duo's much-awaited movie Kushi has been released in theatres. The film opened to positive reviews from all quarters. Vijay Deverakonda promoted the film well in different languages. The film's songs have also been a hit. Kushi is directed by Shiva Nirvana who delivered two hits, namely, Majili and Ninnu Kori, in recent years. If you are planning to watch the film, here's our review:

Plot: Viplav (Vijay Deverakonda) works at BSNL. He gets transferred to Kashmir voluntarily. He falls in love with Aradhaya (Samantha) at first sight. Viplav and Aaradhya meet in Kashmir, but the latter lies to him that she is a Pakistani. She came to Kashmir to find her lost brother, she claims.

Later, Aradhya confesses that she is not a Pakistani and that she hails from Kakinada. Lenin Sathyam (Sachin Khedekar) and Chadarangam Srinivasa Rao (Murali Sharma) are the fathers of Viplav and Aradhya, respectively. Lenin and Chadarangam are at loggerheads, as the former is an atheist and the latter is a theist. How do Viplav and Aradhya convince their families about their need to stay together? Who will win? Is it Lenin or Chandarangam? What conflicts ensue post the marriage of the lead pair?

Performances: Vijay Deverakonda aced in his character. Samantha is the real show-stopper in the film. She is looking fabulous throughout. As you all know, Samantha can pull off any role easily. As usual, she nailed it in Kushi. Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha's on-screen chemistry is adorable.

Saranya, Murali Sharma, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Sharanya Pradeep (the heroine's friend), Sachin Khedekar, and Rahul Ramakrishna also did their parts well in the film.

Thumbs up:

VijayDeverakonda & Samantha

Songs. The title song and 'Aradhya' are going to be loved by the audience.

The climax

Thumbs Down:

The Second Half

Routine & Predictable Story

Analysis: Kushi is a predictable story that delves into routine ups and downs in a marriage. The concept is not new to the audience. The film is draggy at more than two hours and 40 minutes. Instead of trimming and making it crispy, the director decides to go ahead with a stubborn running time.

The first half was all about their bonding in Kashmir It was too prolonged. They should have executed it well.

The conflicts in the marriage come to the fore in the second half. There is no meaningful conflict in the plot except the fathers' egos.

Hesham Abdul Wahab's music is appreciatable. The film's music is a saviour. The production values are rich, thanks to Mythri Movie Makers spending a lot. Director Shiva Nirvana did a fairly good job of showing the real conflicts in the families of the lead pair. He delivered Kushi in his own style. The dilagoues and picturatision are good. Cinematographer G Murali also deserves a special mention.

Verdict: Mixed Happiness.