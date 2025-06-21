KPop Demon Hunters Now Streaming on Netflix: K-pop Meets Supernatural Action

It’s not every day you see K-pop and demon hunting collide on screen, but Netflix's latest animated feature KPop Demon Hunters has done just that — and with flair. The action-comedy film delivers an exciting mix of vibrant animation, K-pop music, and supernatural thrills, making it a must-watch for fans of music and fantasy alike.

Now Streaming on Netflix

Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, KPop Demon Hunters is now available to stream globally on Netflix. The film has already made waves with its fun-filled, high-energy trailer and promises to be a treat for audiences of all ages.

Star-Studded Voice Cast

The voice cast boasts a lineup of impressive talent:

Arden Cho as Rumi, the charismatic leader of the K-pop group HUNTR/X

May Hong as Mira, the group’s bold and rebellious member

Ji-young Yoo as Zoey, the rapper of the group

Ahn Hyo-seop as Jinu, a rival idol from the all-male group The Saja Boys

Byung Hun Lee as Gwi-Ma, the main antagonist

Yunjin Kim as Celine, a former K-pop star turned demon hunter

Ken Jeong as Bobby

Daniel Dae Kim as Healer

Liza Koshy as The Host

Joel Kim Booster in multiple entertaining roles including Variety Show Host 2, Idol Host, and Romance Saja

Plot: A Double Life of Stardom and Demon-Slaying

According to Netflix’s Tudum, the story follows K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira, and Zoey. When they’re not lighting up the stage with electrifying performances, the trio leads a secret life — as demon hunters sworn to protect their fans from lurking supernatural threats. Things heat up when they encounter their most dangerous enemy yet: a mysterious boy band with a demonic twist.

Soundtrack Highlights

The film features a dynamic soundtrack crafted by a powerhouse team of music producers, including Danny Chung, IDO, Vince, KUSH, EJAE, Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, Lindgren, Mark Sonnenblick, and Daniel Rojas.

One of the biggest highlights is an exclusive original track performed by Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung from the globally adored K-pop group TWICE — a treat for fans of both animation and Korean pop music.

Where to Watch

KPop Demon Hunters is currently streaming on Netflix. Whether you’re a longtime K-pop fan or simply looking for a fun, fast-paced animated adventure, this movie offers something refreshingly different.