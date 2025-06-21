KPop Demon Hunters Now Streaming on Netflix: K-pop Meets Supernatural Action
It’s not every day you see K-pop and demon hunting collide on screen, but Netflix's latest animated feature KPop Demon Hunters has done just that — and with flair. The action-comedy film delivers an exciting mix of vibrant animation, K-pop music, and supernatural thrills, making it a must-watch for fans of music and fantasy alike.
Now Streaming on Netflix
Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, KPop Demon Hunters is now available to stream globally on Netflix. The film has already made waves with its fun-filled, high-energy trailer and promises to be a treat for audiences of all ages.
Star-Studded Voice Cast
The voice cast boasts a lineup of impressive talent:
- Arden Cho as Rumi, the charismatic leader of the K-pop group HUNTR/X
- May Hong as Mira, the group’s bold and rebellious member
- Ji-young Yoo as Zoey, the rapper of the group
- Ahn Hyo-seop as Jinu, a rival idol from the all-male group The Saja Boys
- Byung Hun Lee as Gwi-Ma, the main antagonist
- Yunjin Kim as Celine, a former K-pop star turned demon hunter
- Ken Jeong as Bobby
- Daniel Dae Kim as Healer
- Liza Koshy as The Host
- Joel Kim Booster in multiple entertaining roles including Variety Show Host 2, Idol Host, and Romance Saja
Plot: A Double Life of Stardom and Demon-Slaying
According to Netflix’s Tudum, the story follows K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira, and Zoey. When they’re not lighting up the stage with electrifying performances, the trio leads a secret life — as demon hunters sworn to protect their fans from lurking supernatural threats. Things heat up when they encounter their most dangerous enemy yet: a mysterious boy band with a demonic twist.
Soundtrack Highlights
The film features a dynamic soundtrack crafted by a powerhouse team of music producers, including Danny Chung, IDO, Vince, KUSH, EJAE, Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, Lindgren, Mark Sonnenblick, and Daniel Rojas.
One of the biggest highlights is an exclusive original track performed by Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung from the globally adored K-pop group TWICE — a treat for fans of both animation and Korean pop music.
Where to Watch
KPop Demon Hunters is currently streaming on Netflix. Whether you’re a longtime K-pop fan or simply looking for a fun, fast-paced animated adventure, this movie offers something refreshingly different.