Esha Gupta says she found her soul through Yoga

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Actress Esha Gupta, who is known for ‘Rustom’, ‘Jannat 2’, ‘Baadshaho’ and others, has shared what Yoga has given to her.

On the occasion of the International Yoga Day, the actress shared a powerful message about the practice that transformed her life from the inside out.

She said, “I found my soul through Yoga. It taught me how to breathe, how to listen to myself, and how to let go of things that don't serve my energy. Yoga inspires me to reflect within, especially in this always moving chaotic world. It is not just about physical flexibility but mental agility that helps me to stay focused and connected to my roots and in doing so, be more self aware”.

The actress credits it all to the spiritual and physical discipline of Yoga. “People think yoga is about flexibility—but for me, it’s about finding stillness in a chaotic world”, she added, standing tall in a warrior pose that looked straight out of a Vogue cover.

Last year, the actress celebrated her 38th birthday, as she took to social media to mark the occasion, sharing a sultry bikini photo that is turning heads across the internet. In the post, the actress was seen lounging on a beach chair, soaking in the sun at a serene beach destination.

The image features Esha in a chic orange coloured bikini, flaunting her toned physique as she relaxes on a lounge by the sea. Along with the picture, she added a gift emoji. Previously, the 'Jannat 2' actress wished her sister Neha with a heartfelt birthday post. She shared a series of snaps on Instagram where the sister duo twinned in ethnic ensembles.

Esha will next be seen in the upcoming films, including ‘Murder 4’, ‘Desi Magic’ and ‘Hera Pheri 3’.

