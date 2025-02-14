Kiccha Sudeep's Max OTT Release: February 15 on ZEE5

Sandalwood star Kiccha Sudeep's much-awaited action thriller Max is ready to go online on ZEE5 from February 15. The movie, which was released in theatres last December, received appreciation from the audience for its intense story and strong performances.

Directed by MS Ramesh, Max features Kiccha Sudeep in the role of Arjun Mahakshay, a no-nonsense police officer who re-joins duty with an eye for vengeance. The film also includes Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Suniel in major roles.

The plot takes a suspenseful turn when Arjun Mahakshay arrests the sons of two ministers for ill behaviour with a woman constable. During the night, the two sons of the ministers are found dead in the police station, and a series of unexpected developments follow.

With its engaging plot, strong performances, and nail-biting action sequences, Max is a must-watch for action thriller enthusiasts. Don't miss the thrilling experience - watch Max on ZEE5 from February 15!

