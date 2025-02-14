Ahmed Khan talks about his love story with wife Shaira Khan this Valentine's Day

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Director and choreographer Ahmed Khan has been married to his better half Shaira Khan for 27 years now. During a recent conversation this Valentine's Day, he shared an interesting tale of their love story.

He revealed how he fell in love with his wife and how it was love at first sight. Talking about his first meeting with his wife Shaira Khan, Ahmed Khan revealed, "I was at a movie set shooting and Shaira had come to visit. I was spellbound just looking at her and how beautifully she presented herself. I sent my then assistants Remo, Longi, Puneet, and Umesh to somehow get her number and she shared but unfortunately, it was the wrong number. But it was maybe destiny I somehow got to meet her and we had a chat about life and our thoughts, our idea of a happy future was similar."

The choreographer added, "Shaira is somebody who never gets angry while always giving us a reality check. She has been a rock and always managed things with utmost grace."

Shaira Khan is a producer with the Paperdoll Entertainment banner. Together, the couple has produced the films like "Paathshaala" and "Ek Paheli Leela".

Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan are parents to two sons, Subhaan Khan and Azaan Khan.

On the professional front, Ahmed Khan is all geared up to commence the last marathon schedule of his highly anticipated movie, "Welcome to the Jungle".

Made under the direction of Ahmed Khan, the latest installment in the popular "Welcome" franchise enjoys an ensemble cast with Suniel Shetty, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Jacqueliene Fernandez, and Vrihi Kodvara.

The primary installment of the series, "Welcome" was released back in 2007. This was followed by "Welcome Back" in 2015.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.