Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is at the 77th Cannes Film Festival where she is turning heads with her style. Kiara will next be seen in the Telugu film 'Game Changer', directed by Shankar and co-starring Ram Charan. The actress in a recent interview opened up about the intense rehearsals and challenging choreography for the film's first single "Jaragandi."

In an interview with Film Companion at the sidelines of Cannes, Kiara said that the massy song, composed by SS Thaman with choreography by Prabhudheva, was entirely new territory for her. "For me, doing a fun and massy song like 'Jaragandi' was a new experience. I've never done anything like it before. After its release, I got more phone calls than ever because people hadn't seen me perform so boldly with the hero. Even Shankar sir said I was very expressive in this lively song. Interestingly, it's the first song we released, and every song in the film is unique," she said.

"Each song has a different vibe. Shankar sir is particular about his songs. I've never spent 10 days on a single song before. 'Jaragandi' was the hardest song I've shot. Prabhudeva sir choreographed it, and we had many rehearsals. There were many challenging steps. Prabhudeva sir made Charan and me do the same moves, so I had to keep up with him," Kiara added.

Kiara further praised Shankar's passion as a filmmaker always aiming to push boundaries. "I thoroughly enjoyed the whole process. It was a great experience. I wanted to work with Shankar Sir. He is a very passionate filmmaker with a big vision. He aims to create something within the genre but ensures it has a unique touch. He wants his new film to be better than his previous works. I like his attitude," she concluded.

Written by Karthik Subbaraj, 'Game Changer' is helmed by director Shankar. In the highly anticipated movie, Ram Charan plays an IAS officer. This officer tries to stop corruption in the political system. The movie also features an ensemble cast with Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram and Srikanth in key roles. The makers however are yet to announce a confirmed date for its release with the talk going around that it may release in September or October later this year.