One dead in Noida hotel fire, another critical

Noida, May 19 (IANS) A 27-year-old woman died while another man is battling for life after they got trapped in the fire that broke out at a hotel in Noida’s sector 104 area, the fire department said on Sunday.

According to officials, on Saturday, the fire broke out on the fourth floor of the Moon Hotel in the village of Hajipur, Sector 104, Noida, and after receiving the information, a team from the Sector 39 police station rushed to the spot.

“The smoke had reached the sixth floor. After the flames were doused, Tarun Kumar (26), a resident of Mayur Vihar, Phase 1 in Delhi, and Palak, a resident of Sector 46, who were trapped in a room on the sixth floor, were rushed to the hospital for treatment,” said a senior police official.

During treatment, Palak was declared dead by the doctors. “The body of the deceased has been documented, and further legal proceedings are underway. Other necessary actions are ongoing,” said the official.

The officials said that Tarun is an engineer by profession while Palak was a physiotherapist.

