Khaleja Re-Release Day 1 Box Office Collections: Mahesh Babu's Film Earns Rs 6.75 Crore

Khaleja, the 2010 film starring Mahesh Babu and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, has made a strong comeback in its re-release. The film received an overwhelming response from fans, with packed theaters and energetic celebrations.

On its first day, Khaleja collected Rs 5.75 crore at the Indian box office. Overseas, it earned Rs 1 crore, bringing the total worldwide collection for Day 1 to Rs 6.75 crore. Among South Indian film re-releases, Khaleja ranks third for Day 1 collections, behind Vijay’s Ghilli with Rs 7.75 crore and Pawan Kalyan’s Gabbar Singh, which earned over Rs 7 crore.

Although Khaleja did not perform well during its original release in 2010, it gradually gained popularity through television and digital platforms. The current re-release shows just how much the film’s fan base has grown over the years.

This success highlights a rising trend in Tollywood, where re-released films are drawing larger crowds than some of the latest releases. Mahesh Babu’s earlier films like Murari, Businessman, and Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu have also seen similar fan enthusiasm during their re-releases.

Khaleja will continue playing in several theaters across the Telugu states until next Friday, giving fans more chances to enjoy it once again on the big screen.