Kamal Haasan Role Revealed In Project K?

Kamal Haasan is all set to play a key role in Prabhas’ much-anticipated film Project K. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin. Kamal Haasan has been roped in to play or portray a villain in the film.

Kamal Haasan’s character is going to be a dangerous villain, his character wants to take control of the planet. Project K revolves around how Prabhas put an end to his terrible acts.

Well, we don’t know how much of this plot of Project K is true. But, we are eagerly waiting to see Prabhas and Kamal Haasan under one roof, especially the scenes between them. It is going to be a one-hell roller coaster ride for the fans and the movie buffs.

Deepika Padukone will be the leading lady in the film. Project K marks Deepika’s debut in Telugu. Project K is scheduled to release in 2024.