Jr NTR Donates Generously Ahead of His Birthday, Deets Inside

'Man of Masses' Jr NTR, has once again won the hearts of his fans with a generous donation to a temple in Andhra Padesh. As he prepares to celebrate his birthday on May 20th, news has emerged about his kind act.

The actor has donated 12.5 lakhs to the Sri Bhadrakali Sametha Veerabhadra Swamy Temple in Cheyyeru, AP. A snapshot of the temple board displaying NTR and his family's names has gone viral on social media.

While NTR will celebrate his birthday in Mumbai, where he is currently shooting for a Bollywood film. His work commitments continue to excite his fans. He will soon be seen in Koratala Siva's 'Devara: Part 1' alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in their debut roles in the language. The movie is set to release in theaters on October 10th this year.

Additionally, NTR is making his highly anticipated Bollywood debut with Ayan Mukerji's War 2, where he will share the screen with Hrithik Roshan.