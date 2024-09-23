Janu Papa - Janhvi Kapoor's Nickname from NTR's Fans: Devara Storm on Sep 27

Janhvi Kapoor is set to make her Telugu debut with the highly anticipated film Devara, starring NTR in the lead role. Directed by Koratala Siva, the first part of this ambitious project is slated for a grand release on the 27th of this month. Fans of NTR have already taken to affectionately calling Janhvi "Janu Papa," a nickname that has left her excited and grateful.

In a video message shared yesterday, following the cancellation of the pre-release event, Janhvi expressed her joy and excitement about being part of Telugu cinema.

“I am thrilled and so grateful to be called ‘Janu Papa’ by NTR Sir’s fans. It makes me incredibly happy to feel this kind of warmth and acceptance. I know how much my mom means to you all, and you are equally important to both her and me,” she shared.

Speaking about her role in Devara, Janhvi added, “This film marks my first step in Telugu cinema, and I feel so fortunate that NTR Sir and Koratala Siva Sir chose me. I hope everyone appreciates our effort. I’d also like to thank the entire team for their support, especially Randy Sir and Sabu Cyril—it’s been an honor to work with such incredible talent. I truly hope you all enjoy the film.”

With a sense of optimism, Janhvi is confident that her Telugu debut will be a success.