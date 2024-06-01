Janhvi Kapoor Hurt by Tennis Ball Comments

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, set to debut in Tollywood with Jr NTR’s “Devara,” recently faced a wave of trolling on social media after a video of her practising cricket went viral. In a recent behind-the-scenes video promoting her newly released film “Mr & Mrs Mahi,” she was seen dressed in cricket attire, batting and bowling with friends. However, instead of praising her enthusiasm for the sport, many social media users began to troll her, calling her a “fake” and claiming she was only doing it for publicity by playing with a tennis ball.

The actress explained that she was using a tennis ball to improve her hand-eye coordination and timing and that she was avoiding using a cricket ball to prevent injuries, particularly to her hands and fingers. Janhvi mentioned that she started using a tennis ball after getting injured while playing with a cricket ball.

Janhvi received support from her mother Sridevi's fans, who appreciated her for continuing the family tradition. They also remembered Sridevi's iconic cricket scene in the movie “Mr. India.”

On a different note, "Mr. & Mrs. Mahi" received positive feedback from A-centers for its heartfelt emotions, and it remains to be seen how the box office collections will fare.