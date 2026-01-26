Irumudi First Look: Ravi Teja Stuns in Ayyappa Swamy Deeksha Avatar

Ravi Teja is stepping into uncharted territory with his first collaboration with director Shiva Nirvana, a project produced by Mythri Movie Makers that has already sparked considerable curiosity in industry circles. Adding to the excitement, the makers surprised fans by unveiling both the film’s title and its first-look poster on the occasion of the actor’s birthday.

Titled Irumudi, the film draws inspiration from the sacred Ayyappa tradition, a theme powerfully reflected in the striking first look. Ravi Teja appears in a rare devotional avatar, dressed in mala attire with vibhuti and rudraksha, carrying the symbolic Irumudi. Set amid a colourful spiritual congregation, the poster captures the actor in a moment of joy and devotion, signalling a strong cultural undercurrent to the narrative. The visual is further elevated by the presence of a young girl in his arms, subtly hinting at an emotionally driven father–daughter bond at the heart of the story.

Sources suggest that Shiva Nirvana’s screenplay blends intense family drama with mass appeal, offering Ravi Teja a character that is both rooted and refreshingly different from his usual roles. The first look alone has fuelled expectations of a distinctive performance and a new dimension to the actor’s screen persona.

The film stars Priya Bhavani Shankar as the female lead, with Baby Nakshathra playing a pivotal role as the daughter. Music is composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar, while cinematography is handled by Vishnu Sarma. Filming for Irumudi is currently in progress.