H1B Visa Delays in India: Interview Slots Pushed to 2027, No Appointments in 2026

Securing an H1B work visa to the United States has become increasingly difficult for Indian professionals, as stricter immigration rules and prolonged waiting periods continue to create uncertainty. Recent updates indicate that a severe backlog at US consulates across India has resulted in significant delays in visa interview appointments and processing timelines.

According to applicants and immigration consultants, interview slots that were earlier scheduled for December 2025 have been repeatedly postponed. These dates were first shifted to March 2026, then moved to October 2026, and have now been pushed further into 2027. As a result, no fresh H1B visa interview appointments are currently available in India throughout the entire year of 2026.

This ongoing delay has caused growing concern among Indian professionals planning to work in the United States. Many candidates who had secured job offers are now forced to wait longer, while existing appointment dates continue to be rescheduled. Newly released slots are also reportedly being allocated only for the latter half of 2027, adding to the uncertainty.

The situation follows recent statements by former US President Donald Trump, who announced a proposed $100,000 fee on H1B visas and warned companies against excessive hiring of foreign workers. These developments have raised fears of further restrictions on work-based immigration.

Immigration experts believe the extended processing timelines could be part of a broader strategy to slow down the approval of employment visas. For thousands of Indian professionals, the prolonged delays mean stalled career plans, financial strain, and heightened anxiety over their future prospects in the United States.

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