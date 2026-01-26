77th Republic Day: Telangana Governor Unfurls National Flag

Telangana marked the 77th Republic Day with official celebrations across the state on Monday, January 26, as Governor Jishnu Dev Varma unfurled the national flag at the Parade Grounds in Hyderabad.

Several senior leaders attended the ceremony, including Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and members of the state cabinet.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who is currently in the United States attending a leadership programme at Harvard University, conveyed his Republic Day greetings to the people of Telangana through an official statement.

In his message, the Chief Minister said January 26, marking the adoption of the Constitution of India, is a moment of celebration for citizens across the country. He described Republic Day as the cornerstone of India’s journey as a democratic, secular, socialist and sovereign republic. Revanth Reddy added that the Telangana government is implementing a range of development and welfare initiatives in line with the ideals of India’s freedom fighters and the vision of the Constitution’s framers, according to a release from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Republic Day celebrations were held at multiple locations across Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana. Telangana High Court Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh unfurled the national flag at the High Court premises, while K T Rama Rao, Working President of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, unfurled the tricolour at Telangana Bhavan.

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP president N Ramachandra Rao unfurled the national flag at the party office to mark the 77th Republic Day.