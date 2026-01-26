Psych Siddhartha OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Nandu's Movie Online

Psych Siddhartha, a quirky Telugu romantic drama led by Shree Nandu, hit theatres on New Year’s Eve and opened to mixed reactions from audiences. Apart from playing the lead, Shree Nandu also took on the roles of co-producer and writer for the film, adding a personal touch to the project.

Now, the film is gearing up for its digital debut. OTT platform Aha has officially announced that it has secured the streaming rights to Psych Siddhartha, with the premiere scheduled for February 4, 2026. Adding a special perk for subscribers, Aha revealed that users with an Aha Gold membership will get early access to the film, allowing them to stream it 24 hours ahead of the official release.

Directed by Varun Reddy, the film features Yaamini Bhaskar, Narasimha S., Priyanka Rebekah Srinivas, and others in key roles. The project is produced by Shyam Sunder Reddy Thudi, while the music is composed by Smaran Sai, whose soundtrack adds to the film’s offbeat romantic tone.