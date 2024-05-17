Hype Heightens as NTR's 'Devara' Unveils Fear Song Poster

The unveiling of Devara Part One's 'Fear Song' poster brought much hype for the action drama starring Jr. NTR. 'Devara' is now the most anticipated film in the Telugu states. Jr. NTR was seen heading for a getaway the other day along with his wife to celebrate his birthday.

Fans expect nothing less with Koratala Siva directing this work. Prominent actors like Jahnvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan from Bollywood, and Shine Tom Chacko from the Malayalam industry, are set to work alongside the RRR star. Producer Naga Vamsi showcases his confidence in the impact of the 'Fear Song' with Anirudh Ravichander as the music director. Vamsi also states that 'Fear Song' might overshadow even iconic tracks by Anirudh himself, like 'Hukum' from 'Jailer' starring Tamil sensation Rajinikanth.

The unveiling of 'Fear Song' is drawing all eyes towards Anirudh, with expectations of him producing another top chart for this film.